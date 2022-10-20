US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 452,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $19,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 87,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 138,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.82.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.1 %

ENB opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.80. The company has a market cap of $75.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.00%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

