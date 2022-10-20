US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $18,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $386,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX opened at $97.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.24. The company has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 17.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.81.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

