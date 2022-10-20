US Bancorp DE Has $17.99 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $17,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total value of $3,861,832.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 67,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,316,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,644 shares of company stock worth $37,337,691 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $737.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $750.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $715.81 and its 200-day moving average is $677.53.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.33 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $763.79.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

