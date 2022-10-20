US Bancorp DE Has $19.35 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 576,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,230 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $19,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,689,000 after buying an additional 15,195,534 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,018,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,025.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,100,000 after purchasing an additional 841,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,231,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,117,000 after purchasing an additional 744,912 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,741,000 after purchasing an additional 721,901 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FITB opened at $33.26 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.08). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.50 to $37.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.