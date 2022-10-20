US Bancorp DE Has $21.73 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.08% of Ameriprise Financial worth $21,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,352,000 after acquiring an additional 302,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,592,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,580,702,000 after acquiring an additional 178,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,477,000 after acquiring an additional 21,757 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,152,000 after acquiring an additional 167,230 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,274,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,238,000 after purchasing an additional 56,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $264.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $332.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.01%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

