US Bancorp DE Has $21.92 Million Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Dollar Tree worth $21,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 16.4% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

DLTR opened at $139.97 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $100.05 and a one year high of $177.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

