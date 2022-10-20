US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,341 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.16% of Xylem worth $21,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $92.90 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $134.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.97.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on XYL. Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Xylem from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.89.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

