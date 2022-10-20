US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,520 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.12% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $19,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $111.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.49. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $149.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.11.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

