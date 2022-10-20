US Bancorp DE Purchases 48,821 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 667,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,821 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $15,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBDR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 277.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth $59,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth $98,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $26.39.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.