US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 433,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.26% of Pentair worth $19,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 5,262.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,202 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Pentair by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PNR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pentair from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pentair from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Pentair Stock Down 4.3 %

Pentair stock opened at $40.13 on Thursday. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.70 and a fifty-two week high of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.51.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.