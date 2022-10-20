US Bancorp DE Sells 1,398 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $211.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.02. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.39.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

