US Bancorp DE Sells 17,135 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,135 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $22,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWV opened at $213.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.72 and its 200 day moving average is $231.14. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.82 and a fifty-two week high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

