US Bancorp DE Sells 4,590 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 233,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $20,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,016,151,000 after buying an additional 2,144,100 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 329.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,280,000 after buying an additional 1,643,595 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $133,199,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 518.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,123,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,934,000 after buying an additional 941,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,988,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,423,000 after buying an additional 938,391 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,706 shares of company stock worth $5,766,896. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $96.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.14. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $111.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.80.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

