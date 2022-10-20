US Bancorp DE Sells 5,493 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,493 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Allstate were worth $17,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $284,759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 231.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,605,000 after buying an additional 1,622,432 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 37.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,395,000 after buying an additional 1,171,615 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate stock opened at $135.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.96 and its 200 day moving average is $128.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.92.

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

