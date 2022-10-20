US Bancorp DE Sells 7,090 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,090 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $16,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in TC Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 75,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

TRP opened at $42.46 on Thursday. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.77.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 14.19%. On average, research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 103.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRP shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

