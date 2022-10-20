US Bancorp DE Sells 771 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $21,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $188,947,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth about $496,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.5% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 1.9 %

EXPD opened at $91.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.25. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

