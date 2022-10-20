US Bancorp DE Trims Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,729 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Diageo were worth $19,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1,416,332.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,272 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,211,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,349 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 876,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $166.64 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.92.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $2.2775 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

