UWM (NYSE:UWMC) PT Lowered to $2.50 at Barclays

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

UWMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on UWM from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on UWM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut UWM from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.79.

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $3.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $283.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.70. UWM has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $7.51.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $564.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.98 million. UWM had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 2.70%. Equities analysts expect that UWM will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.07%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in UWM by 236.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 110,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 77,856 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in UWM during the first quarter valued at $36,053,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in UWM by 28.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in UWM by 38.6% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in UWM by 13.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

