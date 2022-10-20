Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 1,719 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 3.0 %

XOM stock opened at $103.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.59.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.87.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

