Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,797 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 69.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the second quarter valued at $217,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In related news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $279,280.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $279,280.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $3,253,395.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,812,012.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valmont Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $292.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.36. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.30 and a fifty-two week high of $300.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.31. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

