Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $193,927,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ventas by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,208,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ventas by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,045,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,806,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,001,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,014,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 143.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,873,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.13.

NYSE:VTR opened at $37.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 742.55, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $64.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 3,600.72%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

