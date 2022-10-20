Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR) Financial Analysis

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Veritone and MSP Recovery’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone $115.31 million 1.99 -$70.59 million ($1.68) -3.78 MSP Recovery N/A N/A $3.21 million N/A N/A

MSP Recovery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veritone.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

44.3% of Veritone shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of Veritone shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Veritone and MSP Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone -40.29% -72.47% -13.99% MSP Recovery N/A 3.93% 2.94%

Risk & Volatility

Veritone has a beta of 2.86, suggesting that its share price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSP Recovery has a beta of -0.59, suggesting that its share price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Veritone and MSP Recovery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone 0 3 2 0 2.40 MSP Recovery 0 0 1 0 3.00

Veritone currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 207.09%. Given Veritone’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Veritone is more favorable than MSP Recovery.

Summary

Veritone beats MSP Recovery on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data. The company also provides media advertising agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics directly to advertisers through outbound sales networking, and client and partner referrals, as well as indirectly through advertising agencies or marketing consultants. It serves media and entertainment, government, legal and compliance, energy, and other vertical markets. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc. provides healthcare claims recovery and data analytics services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company uses its data and analytics to identify and recover improper payments made by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health insurers. It also offers Chase to pay service, which assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and avoid making a wrongful payment. The company also offers LifeWallet platform to organize and facilitate access to users' medical records. MSP Recovery, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.

