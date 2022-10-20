Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 36.7% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.6% during the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,116 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 77,957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 97,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $36.57 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.62. The firm has a market cap of $153.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

