Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Raised by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,346 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $36.57 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average is $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

