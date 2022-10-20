Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Trading Down 4.1%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET)’s stock price fell 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.26 and last traded at $20.35. 167,127 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,017,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vermilion Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Firstegy raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.13.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.74. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 43.05% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $672.99 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 6.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $5,273,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $648,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 484,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

