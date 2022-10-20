VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) and American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Critical Analysis

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) and American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VersaBank 0 0 0 1 4.00 American Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VersaBank 19.31% 7.20% 0.92% American Business Bank 35.10% N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.4% of VersaBank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of American Business Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VersaBank $75.30 million 2.52 $17.80 million $0.63 10.97 American Business Bank $115.40 million 3.01 $39.16 million $4.67 8.33

American Business Bank has higher revenue and earnings than VersaBank. American Business Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VersaBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About VersaBank



VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. It also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that involves purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; and commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, condominium financing, and residential mortgages. The company was formerly known as Pacific & Western Bank of Canada and changed its name to VersaBank in May 2016. VersaBank was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

About American Business Bank



American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services. It operates seven regional loan production offices located in North Orange County, Orange County, South Bay, San Fernando Valley, Riverside County, Inland Empire, and Long Beach. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

