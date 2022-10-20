Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Senior Officer Marty Rendall Buys 2,000 Shares

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Marty Rendall bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.76 per share, with a total value of C$13,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at C$13,520.

Marty Rendall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 31st, Marty Rendall bought 2,000 shares of Victoria Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.78 per share, with a total value of C$15,560.00.

Victoria Gold Price Performance

CVE:VIT opened at C$8.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.30. Victoria Gold Corp has a 1-year low of C$5.55 and a 1-year high of C$9.90.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

