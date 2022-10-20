Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 952,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,604 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $64,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $188,418,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 743.3% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,417,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,255 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 17,389.2% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 1,084.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,116,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $55.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.04.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 32.36%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.55.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.