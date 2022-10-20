Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 33,811 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 978,073 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,811 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $63,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in NetApp by 12.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 65.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in NetApp by 23.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 95,285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 18,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

NetApp Price Performance

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,348,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $62.29 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.