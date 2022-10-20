Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $62.16 Million Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 640,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 434,888 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $62,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 793.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,851,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,553 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,175,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 705,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,135,000 after buying an additional 173,482 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,466,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 275,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,753,000 after buying an additional 22,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 383 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $35,756.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $82.23 on Thursday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $99.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.68 and a 200-day moving average of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.25.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $183.61 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 74.38%.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

