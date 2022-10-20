Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 48,917 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 940,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,917 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $63,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 48.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,185,000 after acquiring an additional 17,532 shares during the period. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 328.4% in the first quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 108,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 83,155 shares during the period.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWT opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.08. Stanley Black & Decker Inc has a 52 week low of $45.95 and a 52 week high of $114.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.3125 dividend. This represents a $5.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.