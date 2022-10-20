Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 97,801 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 669,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,801 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $67,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. City State Bank bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $627,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WEC opened at $86.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

