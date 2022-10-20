Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,090 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 843,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.30% of Black Hills worth $61,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKH. Bank of America lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Black Hills from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their target price on Black Hills to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Black Hills in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BKH stock opened at $62.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.52. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $59.08 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.10.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.35%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

