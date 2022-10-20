Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its holdings in Visa by 3.8% in the second quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 60,042 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 1.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 44,231 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V opened at $186.41 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $352.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

