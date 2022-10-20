Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Trading Down 1.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) were down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $13.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Vital Farms traded as low as $12.45 and last traded at $12.45. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 195,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vital Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 9.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 4.8% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 978,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,092,000 after purchasing an additional 63,375 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 27.9% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Price Performance

Vital Farms Company Profile

The company has a market cap of $472.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.63 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

