Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Price Target Increased to €12.30 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €12.00 ($12.24) to €12.30 ($12.55) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VIVHY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vivendi from €13.50 ($13.78) to €13.40 ($13.67) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vivendi from €12.80 ($13.06) to €12.20 ($12.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Vivendi from €15.50 ($15.82) to €15.10 ($15.41) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vivendi from €14.00 ($14.29) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

VIVHY opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

