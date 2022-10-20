Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Trading Down 4.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $7.50 to $7.30. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Vivint Smart Home traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.52. Approximately 24,170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 378,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivint Smart Home

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,943,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,137,000 after purchasing an additional 113,145 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 15.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 198,720 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 39.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 128,330 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 103.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 419,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 213,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivint Smart Home Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $407.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

