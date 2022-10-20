Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vossloh (ETR:VOS – Get Rating) received a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOS. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($43.88) price target on Vossloh in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on Vossloh in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Shares of VOS stock opened at €33.80 ($34.49) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €33.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is €34.16. The company has a market cap of $593.67 million and a PE ratio of 29.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74. Vossloh has a 12-month low of €29.30 ($29.90) and a 12-month high of €48.15 ($49.13).

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

