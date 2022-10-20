W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $214,942,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 43.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Spring Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the first quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 16.8% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of GWW opened at $521.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $421.98 and a one year high of $588.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $539.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.34.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $538.33.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.