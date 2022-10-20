Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €135.00 by Baader Bank

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) received a €135.00 ($137.76) target price from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WCH. Credit Suisse Group set a €146.00 ($148.98) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Warburg Research set a €201.00 ($205.10) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($106.12) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €114.00 ($116.33) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($158.16) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Wacker Chemie Stock Performance

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at €109.40 ($111.63) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €130.18 and its 200 day moving average is €146.75. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €98.58 ($100.59) and a 1 year high of €187.10 ($190.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

