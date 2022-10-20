Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Rating) shares were down 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 732,686 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 866,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Wallbridge Mining Trading Up 10.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$136.77 million and a P/E ratio of -19.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22.

Insider Activity at Wallbridge Mining

In other Wallbridge Mining news, Director Alar Soever bought 200,000 shares of Wallbridge Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,411,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$482,341.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

