Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 52 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $275.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company has a market cap of $282.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.