Warburg Research Analysts Give Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) a €45.30 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €45.30 ($46.22) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ETR DRW3 opened at €39.75 ($40.56) on Monday. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €38.20 ($38.98) and a 52 week high of €72.10 ($73.57). The firm has a market capitalization of $341.85 million and a P/E ratio of 21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €45.49 and a 200-day moving average price of €48.00.

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

