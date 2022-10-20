Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 3,760,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 744,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Insider Activity at Warrior Met Coal

In other Warrior Met Coal news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,015. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,410,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,884,000 after buying an additional 307,308 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after acquiring an additional 909,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,113,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,689,000 after acquiring an additional 13,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,983,000 after purchasing an additional 42,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,738,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,518,000 after purchasing an additional 78,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average is $32.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 7.71. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $42.95.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.28. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 68.47% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $625.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.28 million. Equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Warrior Met Coal’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

