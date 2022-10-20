Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 328,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,599 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $13,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,387,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,150,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,278 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $185,173,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $947,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Webster Financial Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

WBS stock opened at $48.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.21. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Webster Financial

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

