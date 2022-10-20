West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,377,615,000 after buying an additional 6,792,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,742 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,360,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,810,000 after purchasing an additional 877,422 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,598,000 after buying an additional 805,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,760,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,813,000 after buying an additional 138,767 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $116.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.30. The stock has a market cap of $341.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.