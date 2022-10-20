West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

West Japan Railway Price Performance

Shares of WJRYY opened at $39.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. West Japan Railway has a one year low of $33.08 and a one year high of $49.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average is $37.73.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that West Japan Railway will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

See Also

