West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,703,000 after buying an additional 171,554 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3,441.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 86,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,634,000 after acquiring an additional 84,312 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,459 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 490,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,260,000 after purchasing an additional 67,170 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 6.9 %

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $243.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.92 and a 52-week high of $475.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.42.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Stories

