Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Barclays

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.86.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $31.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.52. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.49.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 63.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.