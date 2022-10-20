Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) PT Lowered to C$40.00 at Barclays

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$62.58.

WPM opened at C$42.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 21.30, a quick ratio of 20.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.33 billion and a PE ratio of 19.10. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$39.05 and a 1-year high of C$65.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.61.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$386.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$389.71 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

